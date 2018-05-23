Police seeking this man following Chesterfield football disturbance

Police investigating disorder before a football match have released images of a man they would like to speak to.

Derbyshire police were called to a disturbance outside the Crown and Anchor pub, in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, before a match between Chesterfield and Swindon Town on the afternoon of Saturday, February 24.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Allan Guy on 101, quoting reference 18000155950.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.