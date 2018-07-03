Police seek this pair in connection with shop thefts

Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with the theft of more than £200 of goods from two stores in Ripley.

Aftershaves and nicotine replacement items were stolen on Wednesday, June 20 from Boots at about 12.10pm and from Hursts chemists at about 12.20pm, both on High Street in Ripley.

Call police on 101 with any information.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 18*287117 and ask for PC Ruth Platts.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.