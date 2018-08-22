Police seek men in connection with sat nav theft at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Police are appealing for information after a sat nav and a number CDs were stolen from a car parked at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The items were taken from the glovebox of a BMW which had been parked in car park 5 at around 3.40am on Monday, August 6.

Do you recognise the person in the images? Officers would like to speak to them in connection with the incident.

If you have any information which you think might help call 101, quoting the reference number 18*370689 and the name of the officer on the case PCSO Jo Elliott-Pressland.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.