Police seek men after football related brawl on Chesterfield away day

CCTV images have been released of a number of men police officers want to trace after a football related brawl when Chesterfield FC played Lincoln City.

Violence flared on Lincoln's High Street on Saturday, October 7 when a 'brawl involving multiple men and in full view of members of the public' took place at around 4.30pm as Lincoln City took on Chesterfield in a SkyBet League 2 fixture.

PC Allan Guy, from Derbyshire Police’s football unit, said: "It is important that we piece together the events of that afternoon and take action where appropriate.

"Football related violence is futile and intolerable wherever it takes place. However, with this occurring on a busy street, causing distress to a number of innocent passers-by - and bearing in mind the level of violence used - this incident is now a big priority."

Call PC Allan at Derbyshire Police on 101 or email derbyshirefootballunit@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk