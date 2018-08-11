Police seek men after distraction thefts

Police want to speak to two men in relation to distraction thefts in Buxton and Chapel-en-le Frith.

On Wednesday July 4 a woman was loading shopping into her car at Morrison’s on Bakewell Road in Buxton at around 11.30am.

The woman’s purse was stolen and an attempt was made to use her bank card at Tesco.

On Thursday, July 12 a man was at an ATM machine at Morrison’s on Market Street in Chapel-en-le-Frith when someone bumped into him and distracted him.

A phone was stolen from his pocket which contained his bankcard, this was later used to withdraw cash in Buxton.

Anyone who recognises the people in the image is asked to contact DC Vanessa Barry on 101. Quote the reference number 18000335870 in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.