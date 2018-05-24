Police seek man after dog walker dispute

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a public order offence, following reports of a dispute between two dog walkers.

A 57-year old man told officers that whilst out walking his dog near Carter Lane, South Normanton, he passed another dog walker whose dog was not on a lead. That dog then ran across the road and began to attack the 57-year-old’s dog.

The attacking dog was then brought back under control by its owner.

Meanwhile, another man confronted the 57-year-old and became verbally abusive and threatening towards him. It is understood that this man then took the victim’s phone before eventually returning it to him during the incident on Tuesday, March 13 at just before 4pm.

If you recognise the man in the image, or have any information about him, call PC Louise Rodger 101 quoting reference number 18000116294.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.