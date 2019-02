Officers have released images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a purse theft in Chesterfield.

At around 3pm on Friday, February 15, a passenger left her purse on a seat of the number 39 bus, parked at Cavendish Street.

The two people pictured were on the bus that afternoon and may be able to help with enquiries.

Call 101 and quote the reference number 19000080207 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Carl Davies,