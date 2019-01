Police attended a serious crash in Chesterfield on New Year's Eve.

Officers were called to the collision on Station Road, Whittington Moor, at 8.15pm.

Police are yet to provide more information about this incident.

According to police, a car collided with two other vehicles before crashing into a hedge and a house.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in a 'serious condition', officers added.

Station Road was closed from its junction with the A61 to Whittington Hill for several hours but had reopened by 3.45am on New Year's Day.