Police return to scene of fatal crash in Clay Cross

Police are believed to be carrying out further investigations into a fatal crash in Clay Cross last month.

Yvonne Neziri, 62, died after being in collision with a bus on Eyre Street on Thursday, November 30.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

This morning the road was cordoned off and police were at the scene.

Motorists are being warned about possible delays in the area.

Reader Stuart Pashley tweeted us to say: "Police are back at the scene where an accident took place before Christmas to calculate what exactly happened. A61 Clay Cross, High street/holmegate cross roads traffic may be affected for a while."