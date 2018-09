Police have released pictures of two young men suspected of stealing a bike in Chapel-en-le-frith.

The red mountain bike was stolen from Market Street, opposite the town hall, 2.30pm and 2.40pm on Tuesday, July 24.

It is believed two young men stole the bike, and were last seen riding the bike in the direction of Morrisons.

Anyone with information, call 101, quoting the reference number 18*348490 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Paul Dobson.