Police release name of Derbyshire motorcyclist killed in van smash

The motorcyclist who died after a collision with a van on the A6 between Allestree and Duffield on Wednesday, 24 October has been named.

28-year-old Aaron Tomlinson from Chaddesden tragically died en route to hospital after being treated for his injuries by paramedics.

The collision happened at 7.30pm close to the junction of Bray Hill and Burley Lane. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Scott Riley from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Aaron’s family have asked that they be left in peace to grieve following this tragic loss.

“Anyone who was travelling on this part of the A6 around the time of the collision with dash cam footage, or anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to get in touch via the force social media accounts or by calling 101, with the reference 18000513289.”