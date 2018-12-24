Police release images of jewellery stolen from Chesterfield

Chesterfield police have released images of jewellery that was taken as part of a house burglary.

The incident happened between 2.30 and 3.20pm on Tuesday, December 11, when a house on Whitecotes Close was broken into and a number of items of jewellery stolen.

The burglary is being investigated by PC Andrew Mellors who has released the images of some of the items stolen and asks that if anyone has been offered them for sale that they contact him.

If you think you can help, please get in touch with Andrew using one of the following non-emergency contact methods quoting the reference number 18*600275.