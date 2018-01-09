Search

Police release CCTV images after theft of hotel safe

CCTV images
CCTV images

Derbyshire Police have released images two men officers want to speak to about the theft of a safe.

At around 4.30am on Thursday, December 21, two men entered Ringwood Hall Hotel, Chesterfield Road, Brimington, and broke into the office.

CCTV images

CCTV images

They took the safe, which contained cash.

A spokeswoman said: !We realise the image are not of a high quality but they may be enough to jog someone’s memory.

"If you have any information, please call PC Richard Clarke on 101 quoting reference number 17000555665.

"Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us."

CCTV image

CCTV image

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.