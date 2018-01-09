Police release CCTV images after theft of hotel safe

Derbyshire Police have released images two men officers want to speak to about the theft of a safe.

At around 4.30am on Thursday, December 21, two men entered Ringwood Hall Hotel, Chesterfield Road, Brimington, and broke into the office.

CCTV images

They took the safe, which contained cash.

A spokeswoman said: !We realise the image are not of a high quality but they may be enough to jog someone’s memory.

"If you have any information, please call PC Richard Clarke on 101 quoting reference number 17000555665.

"Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us."

CCTV image

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.