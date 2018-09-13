Police officers reveal they helped Chesterfield crash victim say a final goodbye to his family

Five police officers have relived the moment they pulled a Chesterfield man from the wreckage of a two-car crash - so he could say a final goodbye to his family.

Following the collision, Michael Bradshaw, 72, of Devonshire Avenue North, New Whittington, was airlifted to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital where he later of his injuries.

The late Michael Bradshaw.

Daniel Spooner, 30, of Wythburn Road, Newbold, died instantly after the crash on High Street, New Whittington, on the afternoon of October 22 last year. An inquest heard he was at least twice the legal driving limit for cocaine and cannabis and was also speeding.

Police officers Pete Robinson, Toby Meek, Hannah Cocking and James Parker, along with another unnamed officer referred to as PC 14193, attended the tragedy and now they have obtained the Chief Constable's commendation for outstanding bravery for their efforts.

PC Robinson said: "We were travelling to another job and went round a corner in the road and were faced with carnage.

"We think that it happened just a few moments before we arrived.

From left to right, PC Toby Meek, PC James Parker, PC Hannah Cocking and PC Pete Robinson. The fifth PC wanted to remain anonymous. Image: Derbyshire Live.

"We had to call off what we were going to and deal with this incident."

PC Meek said: "There were two cars involved that had hit head-on and one car was completely crushed.

"Then the crushed car started to smoke.

"We took our out fire extinguishers and reported the incident.

"It took about five minutes for other officers to join us at the scene.

"Unfortunately, there was nothing that we could do for the person in the crushed car except keep the flames under control.

"But there was a risk that the flames would spread to the other car so we had to take the decision to pull the other driver out of the vehicle."

PC 14193 said: "We attended because we are advanced first aiders.

"We went to the smashed car and we tried to fight the flames but we could not get to him so we concentrated on the one in the other car.

"He suffered many injuries."

PC Meek continued: "We carried him away from the wreckage and the fire service pulled him away on a stretcher.

"He unfortunately passed away afterwards."

PC 14193 said: "Although we didn't save his life, the coroner at his inquest said that we gave him a chance to say goodbye to his family.

"The fact that we helped him say goodbye to his family will always stick with me."