Police officers descend on Tibshelf home

Derbyshire Police insist the search of a Tibshelf home was not terror releated.

Yesterday, Tuesday, February 27 officers searched a property on Black Lane in the afternoon.

A force spokesman said: “We are seeking to reassure residents in Tibshelf.

“As part of an investigation into a domestic incident, we are searching a house in Back Lane. We have concerns that further crimes may have been committed and so additional officers have been sent to the house to carry out further searches.

“We don’t wish to alarm residents, who may have seen an increased number of officers in the street, and we want to reassure people that there is no suggestion of any links to terrorism and there is no threat to the community.”

Officers remained at the house until the evening carrying out their inquiries.