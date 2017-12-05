Police Officers are urging Clay Cross residents to not let thieves steal their Christmas

Drivers are being urged to keep their vehicles secure this festive season as reports of car crime flood into the police.

PC Bronwen Walton of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team said: “We’ve had a few reports of suspicious incidents over the past few weeks where people have seen someone looking into their car with a torch, or trying door handles.

“With the busy Christmas shopping season also here, and many of us buying and bringing home gifts, it seems like a good time to remind residents about keeping their vehicles secure.”

Top tips to keep your valuables safe include:

- Always make sure you close and lock doors, windows, boot and sunroof whenever you leave your vehicle.

- Don’t leave items on display when you leave your car, especially a sat nav system, laptops, mobile phones, handbags and also bags of shopping.

- If you have to leave items in your vehicle, put them in the boot out of sight.

- Park in a well-lit location that can be seen by passers-by.

- Report any suspicious activity to police, and, if you can, offer as much detail as possible including descriptions of people and vehicles seen in the area.

To report suspicious activity call 101, unless a crime is in progress then the number is always 999.

For more advice on vehicle and home security visit the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.