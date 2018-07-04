Police officers across Amber Valley get new bikes to carry out patrols

Officers from community policing teams across Amber Valley will be carrying out patrols on a set of new bicycles.

Derbyshire police said the mountain bikes will help officers and PCSOs to cover more of their areas and carry out high visibility patrols.

They have been rolled out to Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in Ripley, Heanor, Belper, Alfreton, South Normanton and the surrounding rural areas.

Inspector Dave Parker, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley areas, said: “These new bikes are much lighter replacements for a set of older bicycles we had, making them easier to ride especially on hillier parts of the Amber Valley, and all the old bikes will be donated to charity.

“They will help our officers to cover greater distances, and to reach places quicker than on foot, but will also make it easier to access areas which might be more difficult to reach by car.”

Insp. Parker added: “Bicycles are a great tool for our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams and will help them be even more visible and approachable for local residents. Please keep a look out for our bobbies on bikes out and about in the community.”