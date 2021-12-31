Police officer bitten at domestic incident in north Derbyshire

A police officer was bitten by a ‘violent’ offender while attending a domestic incident in north Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Officers from the Chesterfield Response Unit said the incident took place last night (Thursday, December 30) in North East Derbyshire.

The unit said on Twitter: “Went to a report of a domestic incident in North East Derbyshire last night.

A police officer was bitten by a ‘violent’ offender while attending a domestic incident in north Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

“Suspect arrested and IP safeguarded.

“Unfortunately the offender became violent on arrest and bit one of our officers,” the spokesperson for the unit added.

