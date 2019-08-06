Police name 95-year-old man who died after collision with lorry in Derbyshire

A 95-year-old man who died after a collision with a lorry in Derbyshire has been named.

Robert Cotterell, from Ashbourne, died following a collision with a lorry on Church Street, Ashbourne, at about 10.40am on Monday, July 29.

Ambulance crews attended but Mr Cotterell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed throughout the day as officers conducted an investigation into the collision and the road re-opened at 4.15pm.

If you saw the incident, or have any information for Derbyshire police about it, call them on 101 quoting reference number 19*398397 in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.