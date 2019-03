Police en route to interview a drink driver in custody came across another intoxicated motorist in Ripley.

An officer from Derbyshire Roads Police was driving through the town last night (Saturday, March 30) when a driver in a grey Hyundai 'cut him up on a roundabout'.

Pic from @DerbyshireRPU.

They were found to be over the limit.

The unit tweeted: "Another drink driver. Now also en route to custody.

"One in, one out. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive."

READ MORE: 'I'M NERVOUS AS I DON'T LIKE POLICE' SAYS DRUG DEALER DRIVER