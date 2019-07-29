Police make arrest after man and woman seriously injured in Chatsworth crash

Police have made an arrest after a man and a woman were taken to hospital following a crash in Chatsworth on Saturday.

The crash involved a Seat Leon and a Ford Fiesta on the B6012 near Chatsworth Park at about 5.15pm.

Police have arrested a man after a crash in Chatsworth on Saturday.

MORE NEWS: Police want to trace this man in connection with Chesterfield shop thefts

The driver of the Seat Leon, a 42-year-old man, fled the scene but has now been arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking a vehicle without consent

A man and woman in the Fiesta were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries

The incident caused traffic disruption across the area.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 611 of July 27.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.