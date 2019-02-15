Police keen to trace driver of abandoned car in Chesterfield after crash

Police are appealing for help to trace the owner and driver of a car which was abandoned after a collision in Chesterfield.

It’s after an incident at just after 3am on Tuesday, February 5 on Darwin Road, Newbold, when a blue Honda Jazz has appeared to have collided with a parked white Fiat Panda.

The driver of the Honda, which has the registration plate LD03 OJC, left the scene and was last seen heading along Tapton View Road.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Enquiries by officers to locate the owner and the driver of the car have so far been unsuccessful, so we are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car being driven in the few days before the incident, or have any information to contact us."

Call police on 101 and quote reference number 19*59673 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ian Richardson, in any correspondence.