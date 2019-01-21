Police issue statement after man dies at Derbyshire supermarket

Police say they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a supermarket in Derbyshire.

The man died at Asda in Midland Street, Long Eaton, on Saturday.

Social media users reported seeing police and ambulances near the toilets of the shop.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said officers were called at around 8.30pm after receiving reports that a man had been found unconscious at the supermarket.

The spokesperson added: "Paramedics were already in attendance and the 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."