Police issue appeal after pensioner vanishes

Police are appealing for information about a missing pensioner.

Renata Slack, 71, was last seen at Idlewells shopping centre in Sutton at around 10.15am yesterday.

Renata, also known as Rita, is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.

She has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Renata was wearing a beige sheepskin coat, dark purple jeans, a grey jumper with a multi-coloured arc pattern on the front and black Gore-Tex, calf-length snow boots.

She is known to travel into Tibshelf and Nottingham by bus.

Anyone with information about Renata's whereabouts should call Derbyshire police on 101.