Police issue advice after burglaries in Dronfield area

Police are appealing for information and offering advice to residents in the Dronfield area following a number of burglaries.

Investigations are being carried out into seven reports of burglaries in the area in the last two weeks.

Inspector Rob Bowns, who is in charge of policing in North East Derbyshire, said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing into these incidents and patrols are being stepped up to help us prevent and deter crimes and also catch those responsible and bring them to justice.

"We would advise people to take steps to make sure homes and windows are locked and secure, and if you are out during the darker evenings try to make it look as though someone is home."

Insp Bowns added: "We are working hard to target this recent increase in the number of burglaries in the area, which have in fact remained low during the last 12 months, but we would urge people to report anything that you think could be suspicious to the police as soon as you notice it so that officers can make checks.

"Never feel that you are wasting time - even if it turns out to be in order, we would rather you made that call so that we can ensure our community stays safe."

Other advice includes:

► Always make sure doors and windows are locked and secure, even when at home and in another part of the house or in the garden

► If you are out for the evening or away for the weekend, leave a light on timer switches and ask a neighbour if they can keep an eye out

► Keep valuables out of view from passers-by

► Make sure all car keys and other keys are out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes.

► Ensure any side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property or that any doors which might connect your home to a garage or an outbuilding are secure

► If you still have packaging from expensive Christmas presents around, make sure it is not on display

►Have an intruder alarm system installed by an approved contractor. Ensure a visible alarm box is attached to the outside of your home. Also consider fitting security lighting.