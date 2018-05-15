Police investigate incident at Chesterfield store

Police are investigating after handsets were stolen from a phone shop in Chesterfield town centre.

Officers attended an alarm activation at the EE store on Low Pavement at around 1.15pm on Friday.

Three young men had entered the shop, removed three handsets from the display and ran off with them.

Police said nobody was threatened during the incident.

A spokesperson for EE - which at 30 million customers is the UK's largest mobile network - said: "We can confirm there was an incident at our store in Chesterfield town centre on Friday.

"Thankfully no staff or members of the public were injured and we are supporting the police with their investigation."

The intruders were not armed.

The store closed briefly to allow the police to take witness statements but has since reopened as normal.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Matt Rodda on 101, quoting reference number 18*214363, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.