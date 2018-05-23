Police investigate alleged pub assault

Officers investigating an alleged assault at a Ripley pub are appealing for information to assist them with their inquiries.

On Saturday, May 12 at around 10pm a man was in Victors Bar on Grosvenor Road in Ripley when he had an altercation with a doorman.

The altercation resulted in the man injuring his head and he required hospital treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Andy Brooks on 101 quoting reference number 18000218264.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.