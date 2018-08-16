Police inspector praises community after they stopped Baslow burglars in their tracks

A Derbyshire police inspector has praised the actions of members of a community who stopped two burglars in their tracks.

Graham Turner, 57 and Richard Judson, 42, both of Newbold, Chesterfield, have been jailed for two years each after they pleaded guilty to burglary at a house in Baslow.

Graham Turner.

The men were confronted by a group of residents and Neighbourhood Watch members at the address on Bubnell Lane during the afternoon of Saturday, April 14.

They alerted police and followed the men as they left from the area, keeping officers informed as they followed.

The men were arrested soon after on suspicion of burglary by officers nearby in the village and were later charged.

Inspector Daron Abbott, who is in charge of policing in the Derbyshire Dales, said: “These convictions would not have been possible if not for the actions of the public. Their support in this investigation is a testament to their community spirit and support for local policing.”