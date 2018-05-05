Police hunt driver after hit-and-run in Chesterfield

Police in Chesterfield need your help to find a white Vauxhall Corsa that failed to stop after colliding with a 21-year-old man.

The incident happened around 11.45pm on Friday, April 4, in High Street, New Whittington, at the bus stop opposite the Wellington Hotel.

After colliding with the man, who suffered minor injuries, the car drove away along High Street, towards Barrow Hill.

The car, which is believed to be a VXR model, sustained damaged to the front nearside area.

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the collision – or you have seen a car matching the description with the damaged described – call police on 101 quoting reference number 18000203396.