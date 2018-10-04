Police hunt after man hit in face with wine bottle

Police want to speak to two men in connection with an assault with a wine bottle in Buxton, and believe they have links to Stockport, Oldham, Glossop, Tameside and Stoke.

The men are pictured in Tesco Express on London Road at around 2.40am on Friday, September 14.

Two bottles of wine were stolen and - shortly afterwards on Terrace Road - a 20-year-old man was hit in the face with a bottle. The man sustained serious facial injuries and required hospital treatment.

Do you recognise the men in the images, or have any information which could help with enquiries?

If so, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Quote the reference number 18000439320 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Simon Clarke, in any correspondence.