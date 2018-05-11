Police give update after woman is hit by car in Chesterfield

A 20-year-old man who was arrested after a car hit a woman in Chesterfield has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Holywell Street at around 4.30am yesterday after a green Vauxhall Corsa collided with the female pedestrian.

This afternoon, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and various driving offences, but has since been released under investigation.

"A 37-year-old woman was taken to hospital by ambulance with head injury, but this is now not thought to be serious.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 61 of 10/05/18.