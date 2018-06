An uninsured and disqualified driver who failed to stop for Notts police has been caught by Derbyshire Police.

This morning, Wednesday, June 6 Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said they pulled a driver over on the M1 who had made off Nottinghamshire Police.

A Derbyshire force spokesman said: “Perhaps he didn’t want to stop as he is disqualified, uninsured, in possession of large amount of cash, drugs and wanted on a court warrant.”

The car has now been seized.