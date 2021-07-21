Police find body believed to be 15-year-old boy in Derbyshire river
A body believed to be that of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from a stretch of river in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to the River Trent near Swarkestone, South Derbyshire, at about 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 20) following reports of a person in difficulty in the water.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Specialist teams from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire police and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service carried out extensive search and rescue efforts, but sadly the boy’s body was recovered from the water just after 11.30am.
“The boy’s family have been made aware and specially trained officers are liaising with them, but formal identification has not yet taken place.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this distressing time.”
