Police find body believed to be 15-year-old boy in Derbyshire river

Officers were called to the River Trent near Swarkestone, South Derbyshire, at about 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 20) following reports of a person in difficulty in the water.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Specialist teams from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire police and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service carried out extensive search and rescue efforts, but sadly the boy’s body was recovered from the water just after 11.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have found a body believed to be a 16-year-old boy in the River Trent in Derbyshire.

“The boy’s family have been made aware and specially trained officers are liaising with them, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this distressing time.”