A ‘serious’ crash occurred on the Dronfield bypass in the early hours of this morning, according to police.

Shortly before 1am, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the bypass was closed between Whittington Moor and Bowshaw.

The unit added at the time: “Expect it to be closed for a number of hours while we deal with a serious road traffic collision.”

Witnesses to the crash are being urged to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.

No further information is available at this stage.