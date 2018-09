Police are taking action against pesky youths playing ‘knock-a-door-run’ in South Normanton.

Officers say they have received several complaints from fed up residents around Corn Close and Victoria Road.

Police.

They say they will be conducting extra patrols and speaking to the youths causing the anti-social behaviour.

Police would also be interested in any CCTV capturing the antics.

If you can help, call 101 or send a direct message @SNormPixtonSNT.