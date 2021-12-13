Police cordon next to busy Chesterfield road after man fell into canal
Police placed a cordon next to a major Chesterfield road after a man fell into a canal in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 11:58 am
Updated
Monday, 13th December 2021, 11:59 am
On Saturday, December 11, police were called to reports of a disturbance on Spital Lane, at the junction with Hady Hill, at around 4.50am.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man had fallen into the canal. He was rescued and taken to hospital. He is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries and is believed to have recovered.
“The area was closed off during the incident and while initial enquiries were carried out into the circumstances.”
There have not been any arrests at this time.