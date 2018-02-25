Police continue crackdown on 'boy racers' at Chesterfield supermarket

Police are continuing to tackle 'boy racers' at a Chesterfield supermarket

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were at the Tesco Extra car park on Lockoford Lane last night.

This motorists was using their mobile phone while driving. Picture posted on the @DerbyshireARU Twitter account.

They tweeted about a car 'being driven in an anti-social manner' and said the insurance policy was not due to start until March.

Officers seized the vehicle and issued the driver with a warning.

In the tweet, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Any further instances of such driving will render any vehicle he is using to be subject of seizure."

They also issued a £200 fine and put six points on the licence of a motorist who was caught using their mobile phone while driving.

Last weekend, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attended the car park and issued 'several tickets' for vehicles with defects and modifications.

