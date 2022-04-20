Police concerned for safety’of missing Derbyshire man last sighted three days ago

Darren Terzoni, from South Normanton, was last seen around 8.30am on Sunday, April 17. He is white, around 5ft 6in, and has short ginger hair and a beard.
The 53-year-old was last seen wearing a grey coat, black tracksuit bottoms, brown boots and a red bobble hat as pictured.
If you have seen Darren, or know where he might be, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 87-170422:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101