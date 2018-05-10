Police concerned for safety of missing pensioner

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing pensioner.

Janet Gurr, 70, was reported missing from the Broxtowe area at around 9:30am on Wednesday.

She has links to the Matlock Bath area.

Ms Gurr is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 8in tall.

She is described as having long blonde hair and was last seen wearing blue canvas shoes, white jeans and a multi-coloured scarf.

She is believed t be in possession of her brown handbag.

If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 471 of May 9.