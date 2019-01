Police are concerned for the safety of a missing man who was last seen in Chesterfield.

Paul Morris, 46, was last seen in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday, January 6) near to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Mr Morris is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with short greying hair and was wearing blue jeans a black jumper and a grey jacket.

He has connections to Macclesfield and South Yorkshire, Derbyshire police said.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident number 63 of January 6.