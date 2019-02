Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 19-year-old woman.

Megan Fisher, was reported missing from Swadlincote on Monday evening.

She is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Megan is understood to have links to Nottingham and Sheffield, Derbyshire police said.

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 1448 of February 11.