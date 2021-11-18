Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire man last seen two days ago

Lee has not been sighted since Tuesday evening.

Lee Chapman, from Shirland near Alfreton, was last seen at 9.15pm on Tuesday, November 16. He was wearing a black SuperDry coat with fur around the hood and a pair of distinctive black and orange trainers.

Officers are concerned for the safety of the 42-year-old. He is believed to be driving a red Ford Focus, with a personalised number plate that begins L33, which has been traced to the city of Hull.

Derbyshire Police are keen to hear from anyone who has had contact with Lee, or who may have seen him or his car. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 195-181121:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.