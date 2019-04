Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Chesterfield teenager.

Jessica Price, 14, was last seen in Chesterfield town centre walking towards the West Bars area at 7.15pm on Tuesday.

The teenager, who is from Chesterfield, was last seen wearing a black puffer style coat, jeans, white Adidas trainers and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information should call Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference: RID 89512.