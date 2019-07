Derbyshire Police are increasingly concerned for the safety of John Chalmers-Brown, who was reported missing from his home in Cressbrook, on the MonsalTrail earlier this morning.

It is thought that John left his home in Ravensdale Cottages at around 3.45am.

He is a keen walker and is accustomed to walking long distances. He has links to Haddon and NewMills. If you have seen John, or know of his whereabouts, contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 107 of July 9.