Police concern over woman reported missing from Chesterfield

Police are appealing for urgent information on the whereabouts of Annie Milner.

The 26-year-old was last seen leaving the Greggs store in Burlington Street, Chesterfield at about 8.45 am on Wednesday (May1).

She usually catches the bus to work in Sheffield but did not turn up this morning and had not been seen or heard from since.

Annie is white, about 5ft 10ins, of slim build and with long, bleached blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a cream trench coat, blue jeans, pink trainers, and was carrying a large black handbag. She was also wearing glasses.

Have you seen Annie today, in Chesterfield, Sheffield or elsewhere? Do you know where she is now?

Anyone who has should call 101, quoting incident 690 of May 1st.