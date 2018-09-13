Police chief comments after pictures emerge of 'drug users' outside Chesterfield business

A police chief has insisted his officers remain committed to tackling drug-related crime in Chesterfield - after concerning pictures surfaced online.

The Derbyshire Times has been tagged in a Facebook post which claims to show two 'drug users' outside a business in Chesterfield town centre.

This picture posted publicly on Facebook.

The public post - which has been shared nearly 500 times - states: "Something needs to be done, it's killing the town centre and businesses.

"Who's going to want to shop here when this is outside?

"There's dealing in broad daylight on street corners and kids are having to see people drugged out of their faces - it's just not acceptable.

"Where's the local police? I never see them."

Inspector Dave Nicholls, who is in charge of policing in the Chesterfield area, told the Derbyshire Times: "One of our officers from the Chesterfield Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team has called in to see the shop keeper and to discuss his concerns having seen a post on social media. The incident wasn't reported at the time and we would encourage people to report incidents of anti-social behaviour to us.

"Our officers frequently patrol this area, and targeting drug related anti-social behaviour and misuse continues to be a priority for us. Action is being taken to target those who breach the Public Spaces Protection Orders, commit drug related anti-social behaviour and other concerns around fake homelessness.

“A number of people are also subject to Criminal Behaviour Orders, a court order which bans individuals who have been found to be persistently involved in crime and anti-social behaviour from certain activities, or from coming in to the town centre.

"We will always take appropriate enforcement action where we find offences are committed by anyone.

"Targeting the supply of drugs is also a priority for local officers, and the force. We continue to gather intelligence then carry out warrants and searches, and have made recent arrests for drug offences. The more information members of the public provide us with the more action we can take to combat the problem, so please report any suspicious activity to us."

To report a crime to Derbyshire police, call 101.