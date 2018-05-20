Police chase car attempting to get on the M1 the wrong way

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit had to crash into a car which was trying to get on the M1 - in the wrong direction.

The police pursued the car which was travelling at 140 mph before making ‘tactical contact’ to stop it.

The chase started in Langley Mill before ending up at the motorway.

The unit tweeted earlier today (Sunday, May 20) about the incident.

The tweet said: “Involved in fight in Langley Mill. Fails to stop for us, 140mph on the A52. Stinger deployed, attempts to get on the M1 the wrong way.

“Tactical contact made to protect public.

“Drunk and wanted for failing to appear at court for disqual driving.”

A tweet a few hours later said: “Benjamin Inquieti, 25 of Cossall, charged and remanded regarding this incident.

“Charges as follows; dangerous driving, fail to stop, driving whilst disqualified, no insurance, over prescribed limit for alcohol and criminal damage to two police vehicles. Now down to the courts.”