Police pursued and arrested a driver who 'assaulted' his girlfriend before making off from a Chesterfield property.

Derbyshire Roads Police 'boxed in' the vehicle on J26 of the M1 in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, February 7).

Officers say the driver had 'had a domestic' and allegedly assaulted his female partner before stealing some of her property.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Storms out and drives off.

"Detected by us half an hour later, boxed in and arrested."