Police caught a festive drink-driver in a Santa hat and a Christmas jumper

A motorist wearing a Santa hat and a Christmas jumper was caught drink-driving after he was spotted allegedly driving at speed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 24 how Anthony Wells, 37, of Bamford Avenue, North Wingfield, was followed by police who suspected he was driving at a high speed and was allegedly exceeding the speed limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “Police were on patrol and saw a Peugeot driving in the opposite direction and police turned around and followed the vehicle and they believed it was driving at a high speed.

“Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop of its own accord. He was wearing a Christmas jumper and a Santa hat and it became apparent he had been drinking.”

Mr Hollett added that Wells had consumed five pints of alcohol before driving and he failed a road-side drink-drive test.

Wells registered 86microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath at the police station, when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after he was approached by police on Bamford Avenue on December 23.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said: “He was frank to tell police he had had five pints and he was fully co-operative.”

Wells had been out with friends in Clay Cross and had not taken his car but he visited his partner at Holmgate where his vehicle had been parked and because he had his keys he decided to drive.

Magistrates fined Wells £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months but he can reduce his ban by 24 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.