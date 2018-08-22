Police are trying to trace this missing Chesterfield man

Officers are growing concerned as to the whereabouts of a missing Chesterfield man.

50-year-old Simon Redman was last seen on Tuesday, August 21 at 2.30pm in Derby.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, with brown thinning hair and a beard.

He may be wearing blue shorts, a burgundy t-shirt and burgundy Adidas trainers. He drives a blue Mazda.

Simon has connections to the Humberside and North Yorkshire areas.

If you have any information which might help, call police on 101, quoting reference number 1651 of August 21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.